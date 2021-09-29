A Presidential Executive Order to enforce vaccinations of Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) staff (not inmates) will begin on Oct. 8, 2021. If staff are not fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021, they will face employment termination.

Andy Kline, the President of the Council of Prison Locals, Local 148, USP Lewisburg, relayed the following details on the BOP response to the national mandate.

The mandate was implemented due to the "national emergency of the pandemic," according to a memo Kline received from the BOP office headquarter's in Washington, D.C.

In opposition to the mandate, union members from USP Lewisburg, USP Allenwood, USP Canaan, FCI Schuylkill, and LSCI Loretto will organize an Informational Picket along Route 15 in Lewisburg and Montgomery on Thursday Sept. 30 from 7am-12pm.

Kline reflected on COVID-19 impacts to prison staff in the following statement:

"It was ok for these staff to continue working around sick COVID-19 inmates, when there was no vaccine and the BOP and the Federal Government would not authorize hazard pay."

"It was ok for these staff to continue working when the BOP did not have the proper approved masks and when there was no training in using any of the PPE. It has been ok for these staff to work with staffing shortages from 10-50% over the last decade, it was ok to always do more with less, it was ok to put their lives daily in harms way but now because of a vaccine they may be fired?"

"These same staff at all these places have continued to work, about 30-45% have got the virus, they now have the antibodies and are still coming to work - if they do not want the vaccine, why should they be forced?"