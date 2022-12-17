WilliamsportBrushPileClosed_2022

The brush pile in Williamsport is temporarily closed.

Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently.

According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow.

Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023.

Until then, the gates will remain closed.

