Clinton Township, Pa. – A young boy died Friday in Clinton Township after he was trapped under a forklift.

The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was called to a residence Friday night on Elimsport Road to investigate the death of 12-year-old Samuel G. Beiler, who was trapped under a forklift.

Beiler was riding on the forklift with two other people when the forklift rolled down an embankment, trapping him under the machine, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr.

Beiler was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:41 p.m. due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to Kiessling.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Clinton Township Fire Department, and Susquehanna Regional EMS also responded to the scene.