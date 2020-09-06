Williamsport—Supporters in speed boats and jet skies raced down the water as pontoon boats and the famous Hiawatha followed slowly behind on a beautiful sunny afternoon on the Susquehanna.

The event started at 3 p.m. as a fleet of 25 to 30 boats and land supporters made their way to the old Antler’s Club. Motorcycles led a train of vehicles to the spot and help celebrate Trump’s bid for re-election with an over the top event fitting of our Commander in Chief.

The party did not really break up as it just shifted gears as the fleet of watercraft turned on engines to make their way down the river. It was exciting for supporters on the bank as they waved and held flags high in support of the regatta.

The motorcycle train started at 1 p.m. as the event at the old Antler’s Club kicked off at 3 p.m. The regatta then made its way down the river around 4 p.m.