Blossburg Fire & Ambulance Department receives $20,000 donation from Ward Manufacturing
- Blossburg Fire & Ambulance Dept.
-
-
BLOSSBURG, PA - On Friday, February 19, 2021, the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department received a $20,000 matching donation from Ward Manufacturing. This donation will finalize the purchase of new gear for their department members and help the department update other types of equipment such as new radios.
“2020 was a rough year in terms of fundraising,” said Blossburg Fire Chief, Andrew O’Connors. “We weren’t able to hold the majority of our regular fundraisers so this donation will help us tremendously. Our department, and Blossburg in general is very fortunate to have such invested partners in our community.”
In order to receive this donation from Ward, the fire and ambulance department was required to raise their own $20,000, which they did. Under normal circumstances, the Fire and Ambulance Department would have held numerous fundraisers including fish fries, pancakes breakfasts and had their French fry
booth set up at local festivals and sporting events. Because of COVID, they were forced to look other places for funding including online raffles which helped to fund the majority of the upgrades the department was able to do throughout the year.
Online raffles are still taking place through the Facebook group Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Raffles which has currently grown to over 1,000 followers. This group can be accessed by clicking this link.The Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department will kick off their 2021 fundraising season with their Friday Fish Fries beginning on Friday, February 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the department. Dinners will be served drive thru style and will be $10 each and include fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and a roll.
For more information on the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department, please follow them on Facebook by searching Blossburg Fire & Ambulance Department.
