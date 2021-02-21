BLOSSBURG, PA - On Friday, February 19, 2021, the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department received a $20,000 matching donation from Ward Manufacturing. This donation will finalize the purchase of new gear for their department members and help the department update other types of equipment such as new radios.

“2020 was a rough year in terms of fundraising,” said Blossburg Fire Chief, Andrew O’Connors. “We weren’t able to hold the majority of our regular fundraisers so this donation will help us tremendously. Our department, and Blossburg in general is very fortunate to have such invested partners in our community.”

In order to receive this donation from Ward, the fire and ambulance department was required to raise their own $20,000, which they did. Under normal circumstances, the Fire and Ambulance Department would have held numerous fundraisers including fish fries, pancakes breakfasts and had their French fry

booth set up at local festivals and sporting events. Because of COVID, they were forced to look other places for funding including online raffles which helped to fund the majority of the upgrades the department was able to do throughout the year.



