Bloomsburg, Pa. - Bloomsburg University assistant men's and women's cross country and track and field coach, Kristin Stam , has been selected as one of seven recipients from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to attend this year's virtual Women Leaders in College Sports (WLCS) convention.

The two-day event, WOMEN LEADERS X, is scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 11, and conclude on Monday, October 12.

"I am humbled and excited to represent Bloomsburg and the PSAC as a coach representative at this year's WLCS Convention," said Stam. "I want to thank the NCAA and the PSAC for offering this incredible resource and opportunity to grow as a mentor and student-athlete advocate. I am eager to connect with other leaders across the country and find inspiration as we share in our enthusiasm!"

Women Leaders in College Sports is the premier leadership organization that develops, connects, and advances women working in college sports and beyond. Women Leaders takes a proactive role in advancing women into positions of influence and powerfully shapes the landscape of women leaders.

This year's convention, WOMEN LEADERS X, will host several connection sessions over two days of programming. Participants will be able to access a virtual breakout room with other women and engage in meaningful conversations. Each breakout room will be led by industry leaders, including current and past Women Leaders board members, industry trailblazers, and sitting athletic directors and commissioners.

The two-day event will also feature keynote speakers Robin Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, on day one, and Carla Harris, Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, on day two.