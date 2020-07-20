Bloomsburg, Pa. -- A recent post on the Bloomsburg Fair Facebook page has ignited anger among social media users and members of the local community. The post included a photo of a man dressed at the PA Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, for the dunk tank.

"Dr. Levine? Thank you you were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you," read the caption of the post.

The post has subsequently been deleted from the Fair's Facebook page, but screenshots have been circulating widely across social media. The individual dressed as Dr. Levine appears to be the President of the Bloomsburg Fair, Randy Karschner.

Karschner did not respond to calls or emails asking him for a statement about the dunk tank event, nor has he confirmed whether it is him dressed as Dr. Levine in the photo. The board of directors members could also not be reached for comment.

The Bloomsburg Fair did release a statement, which Dylan Fearon of Fox 56 posted to his facebook, regarding the Dunk Tank. The statement asserts the intent of the dunk tank was to use the representation of a public figure to raise money for local fire departments and they did not mean it as a commentary on "Dr.Lavine's" transgender identity. Fearon states in the comments he has notified the Fair regarding the misspelling of the Doctor's last name.

The dunk tank event and facebook post are being condemned as a targeted, transphobic attack on the Health Secretary.

Dr. Rachel Levine is a trained pediatrician, a Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry at Penn State, and has been serving as the PA Secretary of Health since 2017. She has become a major target for her role as Governor Wolf's advisor during the COVID-19 outbreak as well as for her identity as a trans woman.

Screenshots of the Fair's post have gone viral on Facebook, including one which has been shared over 200 times.

"Putting a man in a dress to mock a trans woman is not ok," reads one Facebook post about the event. "Regardless of how her assistance to [Governor] Tom Wolf has you feeling, SHE is a WOMAN."

A few sponsors of the event have released statements or responded to inquiries about the Dunk Tank event stating they do not condone it and would not have participated had they been aware.

"This event was promoted with good intentions on our radio stations to support our local fire companies. 7 Mountains Media has not and will not knowingly promote anything that condones and or promotes discrimination of any kind," explained Sean O'Mealy, the Market Manager from Hanna 92.3 and 106.1 "We were unaware that this particular act was going to occur. It saddens us that it did. If we would have known we would not have promoted this event."

This is not the first controversy involved the Bloomsburg Fair. In 2017, the Fair came under scrutiny for allowing vendors to sell Confederate Flags, which led to a local activist, Gene Stilp, burning a nazi-confederate combined flag in protest at the fair. This came only a year after the Fair had to ask a vendor selling Nazi Flags to leave, according to a story on the confederate flag controversy by Fox 56.

The Dunk Tank event was part of the Fair's Columbia/Montour Relief Carnival, a fundraising event for local fire companies, which took place on July 17 and 18. Ten local fire departments participated in the event as well as local food vendors.

In response to the event, a petition is now circulating calling for the removal of Karschner from the position of President.