Lottery Money 2021
Middletown, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Bradford County sold a $1 million-winning PA Millionaire's Club Scratch-Off. Dandy Mini Mart, 244 Spring St., Sayre, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
 
PA Millionaire’s Club is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

