As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Big winner in Sayre strikes it rich with scratch-off ticket
Middletown, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Bradford County sold a $1 million-winning PA Millionaire's Club Scratch-Off. Dandy Mini Mart, 244 Spring St., Sayre, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
PA Millionaire’s Club is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
