Pike Township, Pa. — The accident, which involved a deer and motorcycle driver, ended in tragedy on Saturday, when the operator was pronounced dead on scene.

Anthony Leach, 62, of South Bend, In., was traveling east on SR-6 when he collided with a deer in the roadway.

According to the report, Leach was ejected off his bike, which is what caused the fatal injuries to occur.

Authorities said the crash happened at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Saturday evening.

An investigation is ongoing.