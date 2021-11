Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police announced it’s attempting to locate a 13-year-old juvenile who was last seen in Newberry around 4:30 p.m.

Mahiiya Flanders, 13, of Williamsport was also believed to be in the area of Flanigan Park around 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information about Flanders’ whereabouts should call the Williamsport Bureau of Police at 570-327-7560 or call the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570-433-4461.