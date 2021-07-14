Lycoming County, Pa. -- Williamsport juvenile probation officers teamed up with their youth clients for "Community Clean-Up Day" to teach lessons on giving back to the community. The kids and officers started their morning by divying up local parks to team up to clean up.

Among the parks and community areas were James E. Short, Shaw, Lose, Bethune Douglas, Flanigan, Memorial, Old Lycoming, and Bruce Henry parks. Teams also tackled Newberry and Old Lycoming baseball fields.

"A lot of this is buying in with the community, and having kids being invested in the community they live in. And it gives them the opportunity to build a rapport with the officers. It shows that we care about the community too, that were not standing around, we're doing the work, too" said Juvenile Probation Officer Ty Kannouf who took charge of the planning of the event.

The Honorable Judge Joy Reynolds McCoy, Justice Works, and ADA Kirsten Gardner joined the youth participants and juvenile probation officers in Community Clean Up-Day.

"It puts us in a different light. In the office, we have to follow protocols, but when were in the community picking up trash side-by-side, it shows them that we're a normal person trying to do the right thing. It gives the opportunity where we wouldn't get that in a school setting" said Kanouff.

Following a morning full of community service, the group met up at Memorial Park for a cookout and games. West Branch Drug and Alcohol, The Democratic Club, The District Attorney's office, Frito Lay, Leo's Pizza, and Weis all donated items to the lunch to thank the group for their service.

"I think that moving forward we'd like to partner with more businesses in the community; we'd like to have more people that support these kiddos come out with us. And the more vendors we get, we could look to have more job opportunities for these kids," said Kanouff. "I just think the event went really well, attitudes were great, and these kids did a great job."