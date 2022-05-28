Williamsport, Pa — The Lycoming County Veterans Council hosted a day of events at the Veterans Memorial Park in Williamsport Saturday morning.

Retired Lt. Gen. Earl B. Hailston, USMC, spoke at the event, touching on the importance of remembering those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our Country.

Nick Biddle opened the day with an emotional signing of the National Anthem as service members from all branches saluted.

Several members of City Council and County Commissioners attended the event. U.S. Army Veteran Michael McMunn acted as the Master of Ceremonies.

