Williamsport, Pa. -- Just two days after the first flight from Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), American Airlines announced it will be suspending service at 15 locations, including IPT. For now, service will be suspended for the October service period, from Oct. 7 to Nov. 7.

The decision was a "result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act," stated American Airlines in a news release.

"The big word here is suspending," said Richard Howell, executive director of Williamsport Regional Airport. "They're [American Airlines] not pulling out of the market."

In July, IPT was screening at a 50% load factor, which was double the amount that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was screening nationally, according to Howell. Additionally, the new flight to CLT created renewed excitement among IPT customers.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in March to provide relief to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including airlines. Debates over renewed CARES Act funding have led to Congressional stalemates and little progress. Currently, the Senate is in recess until September, leaving many businesses, including American Airlines, frustrated.

Howell believes American Airline's decision is an attempt to put pressure on Congress to act. "There's a political side to this," said Howell. "They want Congress to do something about the CARES Act."

For now, Howell is not concerned about the future of IPT. The airport received over 19 million dollars in COVID-19 relief funding, which will ensure the airport remains open and all the employees will continue to be paid. He also believes the new American Airlines flight to Charlotte, N.C. will ensure IPT's service will resume in the near future.

"The suspension is disappointing, but having said that, if they [American Airlines] were going to pull out, they would not have gone the Charlotte. I don’t see any reason why our market wouldn’t come back," he said.

Customers who booked flights from IPT with American Airlines during the October service suspension period will be contacted about their ticket by the airline.