Williamsport, Pa. — A contingency plan is in place to move operations temporarily to the Trade and Transit building II, in response to City Hall taking on significant water damage that was reported Friday night, according to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

In response to rumors that the move was taking place this week, Slaughter clarified that nothing will happen until there have been air quality and mold tests.

"Tuesday or Wednesday a company will test for air quailty, mold, and the general condition of City Hall," Slaughter said.

"Once we have the analysis and report, we'll decide. If it's unsafe to be in the building, we have no choice but to shut City Hall."

The contingency plan looks at space on the first and second floor of the Trade and Transit I and II buildings. These are buildings owned by the City.

According to a release from Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, the building received damage throughout from a leak in the roof.

"It's an old building," Slaughter said. "It's been band-aided many times." He said anyone walking through would be able to see the holes and smell the odor.

It is unclear how long City Hall would have to operate from the Trade and Transit building, if it became necessary.