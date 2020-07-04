Williamsport— Firefighters from Williamsport, South Williamsport, and Old Lycoming Township worked to contain a fire on the 600 block of Rose St. in Williamsport Saturday afternoon.

A call was placed to 911 around 3:30 p.m. when flames were spotted coming out of a downstairs window at the property. No injuries were reported on scene.

A neighbor reported hearing a loud boom moments before she saw flames coming out of a downstairs window of the house. The neighbor quickly placed a call to 911 and firefighters and emergency personnel from area departments arrived to contain the blaze.

No injuries occurred in the fire according an emergency responder on scene. The emergency responder also noted that the fire appeared to originate inside the house as flames could be seen coming out of the windows upon arrival. An investigation will follow.