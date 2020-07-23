Williamsport, Pa -- Local activist, Gene Stilp, held a protest outside the Williamsport court house. The flag burning was intended to be a direct protest of the Neo-Nazi rally which took place in Williamsport over the weekend.

Prior to the event, Stilp contacted the Lycoming County Commissioners to request a permit for the flag burning protest. The request was denied.

Stilp, dressed in a suit jacket and jeans, appeared in front of the court house around 11:45 p.m. He brought a lighter, a fire-safe trash can, and three flags. Each flag represented a different critique of the current administration, which he explained prior to the attempted burning.

The Trump-Russian flag was meant to represent "Trump's subservient relationship with Putin." The Trump-Confederate flag represented "Trump's embrace of the horrendous values" the confederate flag represents. The Trump-Nazi flag was meant to comment on the similarity between the values "of the Nazis" and the "values expressed by Trump."

As Stilp explained the significance of the flags, an officer at the scene warned him he was not permitted to to burn in public, according to local city ordinance.

"We're going to douse it the minute you light it, sir," the officer stated.

"Okay," responded Stilp. He proceeded to light the flags, prompting a member of the local fire department to spray the can with a fire hose.

As the trash can filled with water, Stilp was arrested and issued a citation for the protest. The trash can and the flags were taken by the police as evidence.

"Today we're cited by burning rubbish in public, obviously the Trump flag, the Putin flag, the Nazi flag, the Confederate flag, is rubbish. So, we burnt everything in the trash can of history, right there," said Stilp following the event.

Three years ago in the wake of the Charlottesville protests, Stilp orchestrated in similar flag burning protests at local county court houses and local events including the Bloomsburg Fair.

He also burned Confederate Flags at NASCAR tracks in Alabama, Virginia, and Delaware. In June 2020, NASCAR officially banned the display of confederate flags at all races and events.

Stilp said he plans to have similar protest actions across Pennsylvania, including one tomorrow at Mifflinburg Borough office at 11 a.m as well as 11 a.m at the Wilkes-Barre Courthouse and 2 p.m at the Lackawanna Court House on July 30.

"We'll do our best to get rid of Nazis here in Pennsylvania, get rid of confederate Flags, and people who sympathize with them in Pennsylvania, otherwise known as racists, and get people thinking about what Trump really is."