Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County commissioners approved a massive reorganization of the county Prothonotary and assessment offices Tuesday, in large part due to the election of Thomas Heap as the county’s prothonotary in 2019. Heap’s previous position as chief of assessment then was eliminated and responsibilities were distributed to others in that office.

Through the eliminated Heap’s position, and two others, the county estimates it saved $115,494 in salary and $82,596 in benefits. Of that, over $19,000 will be redistributed to other employees who have taken on more responsibilities. In addition, each of the three positions that were eliminated held legacy costs, which would have increased annually.

The move continues the county’s efforts to decrease the total number of employees.

See the rest of the commissioner’s action items at their Tuesday meeting here:

TDA ACTION

Approve update to the TDA Report: PASS 3-0

Assessment- Change Assistant Chief Assessor, paygrades 8/9 to Assistant Chief Assessor/Director Tax Claim Bureau, paygrade 8/9.

Prothonotary- Change one (1) Clerk III, paygrade 4 to Clerk IV paygrade 5.

Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts- Change one (1) Clerk III, paygrade 4 to Clerk IV, paygrade 5.

Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts- Change Data Entry Operator Legal, paygrade 4 to Clerk IV- Data Entry, paygrade 5.

Prothonotary- Eliminate one (1) FT Clerk 1 ( 11 ), paygrade 2/3.

Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts- Change one (1) FT Clerk III, paygrade 4 to one (1)

PT Clerk III, Paygrade 4.

PERSONNEL ACTIONS

Approve the following personnel actions: PASS 3-0

Prison- Justin J. Priliszh, Full-Time Replacement/Promotion, Intake Officer, Paygrade CO11, $19.37/ Hourly. Effective 8/23/20.

Prothonotary- Sharon L. Greene, Full-Time Replacement/Promotion, Clerk IV, Paygrade 5, $16.53/Hourly. Effective: 8/23/20.

Prothonotary- Dale E. Schenck, Full-Time Replacement/Promotion. Clerk III, Paygrade 4, $15.40/Hourly. Effective: 8/23/20.

Assessment- Brooke E. Wright, Full-Time Reorganization- Change in rate, Chief Assessor, Paygrade 10, Salary $61,463.15. Effective: 8/23/20.

Assessment- Mark J. Anderson, Full-Time Reorganization- Change in rate and title, Assistant Chief Assessor/Director Tax Claim Bureau-, Paygrade 9, Salary $51,368.17. Effective: 8/23/20.

Treasurer- Carol A. Johnston, Full-Time Reorganization- Change in rate, Deputy, Paygrade 7, Salary/$45,043.45. Effective 8/23/20.

Treasurer- Penelope J. Cummings, Full-Time Reorganization- Change in Rate, Deputy, Paygrade 7, Salary/$37,985.94. Effective 8/23/20.

Treasurer- Carrie L. Stine, Full-Time Reorganization- change in rate, Clerk III, Paygrade 4, $16.33/Hourly. Effective: 8/23/20.

Treasurer- Kathrine A. Zay, Full-Time Reorganization- change in rate, Clerk III, Paygrade 4, $15.55/Hourly. Effective: 8/23/20.

Prothonotary- Elizabeth J. Burkhart, Full-Time Reorganization- change in rate, title, grade and job code, Clerk IV, Paygrade 5, $15.39/Hourly. Effective: 8/23/20.

Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts- Ashlea R. Woolley, Full-Time

Reorganization- change in rate, title, grade and job code, Clerk IV, Paygrade 5, $16.02/Hourly. Effective: 8/23/20.

Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts- Holly L. Thomas, Full-Time

Reorganization- change in rate, title, grade and job code, Clerk IV-Data Entry, Paygrade 5, $21.39/Hourly. Effective: 8/23/20.

Prison- Lacy J. Swain, Full-Time Lateral move, change in title and job code, Correctional Officer/Rover, Paygrade CO11, $21.6685/Hourly, Effective: 8/23/20. Recess Commissioners’ Public Meeting

SALARY BOARD ACTIONS

Approve update to Salary Schedule: PASS 3-0

ACTION ITEMS

