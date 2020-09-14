The unsanctioned 9/11 ride was almost completely accident-free, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Only one accident happened in connection with the ride: a two-motorcycle crash near the Lycoming Mall, PSP Trooper Angela Bieber said.

Everyone was wearing a motorcycle helmet and sustained suspected minor injuries, according to police.

At 6:02 p.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Bruce A. Ernewein, 57, of Montoursville, struck the back of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Carissa L. Mausteller, 26, also of Montoursville.

The accident occurred on Lycoming Mall Drive at John Brady Drive, police said.

"As [Mausteller's motorcycle] came to a complete stop at a traffic control light, [Ernewein's motorcycle] struck [Mausteller's] 6 o'clock," PSP crash investigator Kevin Bencsics wrote.

Both drivers and Ernewein's passenger Erin L. Kibe, 31, of Fort Wayne, sustained suspected minor injuries, according to police.

The impact from Ernewein's vehicle caused minor damage to Mausteller's rear fender and right side of her motorcycle.

Ernewein's vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front bumper and left side. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

Lycoming County Department of Public Safety Director Jeffrey L. Hutchins said, "While there were calls for service, the Department of Public Safety and 9-1-1 Communications did not experience any unusual events Friday evening."

The county public safety department, local emergency services and the Sheriff’s Office did not specifically track any rides or events, according to Hutchins.

Crash report