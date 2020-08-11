Montgomery, Pa. -- The yearly tradition of the 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride has officially been canceled for 2020. The 9/11 Memorial Coalition made the announcement this morning on their facebook page.

The Memorial Ride and Coalition works to honor the lives lost in the tragedy of 9/11 and to raise assistance funds for any severely injured or deceased First Responder within Lycoming County. Last year's ride honored Father John K. Manno, a community leader and member of the Coalition who unexpectedly passed in May 2019.

The 42 mile ride passes through 19 individual municipalities in Lycoming County and is attended by 10,000 bikers and over 20,000 community spectators. The event begins and ends at the Clinton Township Vol. Fire Company, Station #12 in Montgomery.

Due to restrictions on the size and scale of large gatherings, the event was unable to receive a permit to hold the event.

According to the Facebook post, the Coalition was informed they would need a letter from each municipality stating "the municipality would indemnify the Commonwealth and Penn Dot against a lawsuit in the case of a Covid infection by a Ride participant." While the Coalition stated that "many municipalities" did provide a letter the ride permit would only be issued if all 19 municipalities provided a letter to the Coalition.

"We work year-round to put on this moving memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice that fateful, sunny, Tuesday. Until late yesterday, we were hopeful that these new hurdles could be overcome. Sadly, it is impossible," said the Coalition. "We apologize. Please understand that this decision was forced upon us. We are disappointed, disheartened, and quite frankly, just plain disgusted about this."

The Memorial Motorcycle Ride follows a long list of traditions and events which have been canceled or postponed due to limitations and restrictions implemented to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In lieu of the event, WVIA will air the 9/11 Memorial Coalition's documentary, Remember. Honor. Ride. The 30-minute documentary film, produced by Alivia Tagliaferri, is about the founding and the organic growth of the 9-11 Memorial Ride and highlights the stories of the organizers, riders and its supporting communities.

“When I moved back home to Williamsport and learned about the 9-11 Memorial Ride, I just thought it was a tremendous tribute to all those who died that day and all those who served — and continue to serve. Thinking about the millions of firemen, policemen, military service members, and caregivers who stand ready to answer the call to serve at a moment’s notice — they’re the inspiration for this ride and the inspiration for this film” said Tagliaferri.

The documentary will air Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. and will be rebroadcasted on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:30am and Monday, Sept. 14th at 7:30 p.m.

“As more and more events are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WVIA hopes this broadcast helps the participants celebrate the annual tradition safely in their homes as they anticipate the events return in 2021,” said Ben Payavis, WVIA Chief Content Officer.