According to PPL's outage map, 5,246 residents in Columbia County are currently without power.
Update: 10:07 p.m. PPL's outage map shows power is being restored to most residents in Columbia County.
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 28, 2021 @ 11:32 pm
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
