Republished with permission from First News Now

Millerton, Pa. - An early Monday morning blaze damaged the exterior and interior of the Draper Supply business in Millerton just before 3:28 a.m, on August 30, 2021.

Millerton and Daggett (Big Elm) fire crews were first to rapidly respond to the business located at 5277 Main Street in Jackson Township.

Multiple callers reported the front porch of the building was on fire. Also a firefighter reported that heavy smoke could be seen from the local fire department and a second alarm was issued at that time.

Fire personnel quickly arrived on scene around 3:33 a.m. and reported flames showing from the front of the business.

Due to the second alarm dispatch additional fire crews from Pine City, Webb Mills, Lawrenceville, and Tioga were requested. Knoxville's Rehab was also requested to the scene, while Lawrenceville crews were directed to set up a fill site in Millerton so crews would have a water source to extinguish the growing blaze.

Later it was noted that a fill site was not needed, but Lawrenceville was still set up just in case the fire situation changed.

Route 328 was closed down by 3:40 a.m. so fire crews could work at getting the fire out. The roadway was reopened nearly two and half hours later at 6:07 a.m.

Around 3:51 a.m. Elkland fire crews were requested to standby at the Tioga Fire Department with additional manpower to cover Tioga and Lawrenceville area while those departments worked at the fire scene in Millerton.

The fire was contained within thirty minutes (4:15a.m.). Approximately fifteen minutes later the fire was reported under control at 4:31 a.m. Fire crews were still battling the blaze at 5:17 a.m.

It is unknown what time the fire was reported out, however, two of three fire coordinators were the first to be cleared from fire scene. By 5:42 a.m. some fire units were able to return to their stations. Elkland crew standing by for Tioga and Lawrenceville were released from their duties around 5:48 a.m. And Millerton crews were cleared from the scene around 6:33 a.m.

FNN has heard that the Draper Supply business was saved by the quick response and hard work by firefighters who extinguished the flames. The business did suffer fire, smoke and water damage to the front area of the store.

Pam Draper (one of the owners) believed the fire started by one their soda machines, however, officials have not confirmed the owners' suspicion on the cause of the fire.

Great job by all those who assisted with the fire.