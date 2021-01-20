Ulster Township, Pa. — A crash that occurred on SR 220 just north of Millionaire Lane in Ulster Township, Bradford County in Jan. 20 claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

According to a report released by Towanda State Police, the 16-year-old driver lost control of a vehicle heading southbound. The operator allegedly crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

The 16-year-old driver, who allegedly lost control of their vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.