Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Theatre League helps to recognize outstanding high school musical and drama performances across the northcentral Pa. region with the Ray of Lights Awards.

Nominees for the 15th annual Ray of Lights Awards were announced live on Facebook on May 5 by the CTL's Seth Sponhouse and Rubie Natal. "We had a great season of high school theater in the area," said Sponhouse.

More than 10 musicals were submitted, and for the first time ever, the CTL categorized the schools by northern region and central region.

Northern Region schools include:

Hughesville Jr/Sr High School

Jersey Shore Area High School

Loyalsock Township High School

Montoursville Area High School

Muncy Jr/Sr High School

South Williamsport Area Jr/Sr High School

Central Region schools include:

Central Columbia High School

Southern Columbia Area High School

Shikellamy High School

Milton Area High School

Benton Area High School

Line Mountain Area High School

Danville Area High School

The celebration of excellence in high school theatre will be held on May 27 at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. Nominees will begin walking the red carpet at 2:30 and the show begins at 4 p.m.! Tickets are already on sale for the public, available by clicking here.

Without further adieu, congratulations to all the nominees!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.