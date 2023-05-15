Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Theatre League helps to recognize outstanding high school musical and drama performances across the northcentral Pa. region with the Ray of Light Awards.
Nominees for the 15th annual Ray of Light Awards were announced live on Facebook on May 5 by the CTL's Seth Sponhouse and Rubie Natal. "We had a great season of high school theater in the area," said Sponhouse.
More than 10 musicals were submitted, and for the first time ever, the CTL categorized the schools by northern region and central region.
Northern Region schools include:
- Hughesville Jr/Sr High School
- Jersey Shore Area High School
- Loyalsock Township High School
- Montoursville Area High School
- Muncy Jr/Sr High School
- South Williamsport Area Jr/Sr High School
Central Region schools include:
- Central Columbia High School
- Southern Columbia Area High School
- Shikellamy High School
- Milton Area High School
- Benton Area High School
- Line Mountain Area High School
- Danville Area High School
The celebration of excellence in high school theatre will be held on May 27 at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. Nominees will begin walking the red carpet at 2:30 and the show begins at 4 p.m.! Tickets are already on sale for the public, available by clicking here.
Without further adieu, congratulations to all the nominees!