Lewisburg -- Carl Phillips, a World War II veteran living in RiverWoods Senior Living Community, celebrated his 102nd birthday on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Due to restrictions at the Nursing Care Center, Phillips celebrated his birthday indoors, but several visitors appeared to celebrate with him outside of his window.

The first visit was the color guard from American Legion Post 182, along with Richard Chalmers, the American Legion Post Commander for the 18th District in Pennsylvania. Next up were five members of the Lewisburg High School Marching Band, who played a patriotic tune saluting Phillips. Congressman Fred Keller was also in attendance and presented a proclamation to Phillips for his years of service in World War II. Several members of Phillips family were also on hand for the celebration.

Carl Phillips was born in Wesleyville, Pennsylvania and married Jeannie Phillips, who passed away in 2017. He has four children, Jan Henry of Vermont, Jack Phillips of New York, Myrton Phillips of Florida and Carla Shreck of Watsontown, who is deceased. Phillips also has multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, many of whom visited for his birthday.

Carl Phillips was a “Sea Bee” in the Navy during World War II, which was the Construction Battalion, serving in the 115th Naval Battalion. Carl spent time in New Guinea and the Philippines. After the war, Phillips worked as an RV repairman until his retirement. He has lived at RiverWoods since May of 2015.

Phillips enjoys bible study, virtual prayer meetings, listening to music and looking at hundreds of photos he has in picture albums on his computer. He has been enjoying Zoom calls with his two sons and daughter and their families while visitation is restricted due to COVID-19 concerns.

He enjoyed a chocolate cake decorated in red, white in blue for his birthday and received numerous cards and gifts from the Union County Veterans' 4th of July Committee, including a Sea Bee hat, which he put on as soon as he received it, and a beautifully hand-painted rock.

Phillips said, “I don’t really feel that old. I slow down a bit every year, but I don’t feel 102.” When asked what his secret was to a long life, he said, “The Lord has more to do with my life than I may realize. I worship him. Other than that, I don’t know why I have lived this long, but I feel good and enjoy my life.”