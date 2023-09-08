Millville, Pa. — Members of an area organization personally delivered a donation to a camp for kids with illnesses and developmental challenges this August.

Camp Victory has a history of offering a true summer camp experience to kids who would otherwise be denied the opportunity due to chronic illnesses, physical or developmental challenges, or other health problems.

To help sustain this activity, the Women's Energy Network (WEN) made a donation and pledged additional support.

Board members from WEN's Susquehanna Valley chapter visited Millville to deliver a $125 donation. Following their visit, the board members expressed that they were so touched by Camp Victory's dedication to helping children that the WEN chapter elected to donate an additional $1,250 raised from the group's annual clay shoot.

WEN is a global organization of professional women who work in energy-related industries. The Susquehanna Valley Chapter Board includes members from a variety of different types of energy companies, including oil, gas, utilities, and consulting.

