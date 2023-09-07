Williamsport, Pa. — Investigators discovered a woman had used a company credit card 146 times without the knowledge of owners, according to a complaint.
Cheryl Lee Bates, 58, of Williamsport, allegedly committed the thefts from January to December of 2022, Trooper David Batkowski said. The business owners, a father and son, were interviewed at the Montoursville State Police barracks after the discovery, Batkowski added.
Bates, an ex-girlfriend of one of the owners, spent approximately $22,771 on the card that belonged to Edler Sanitary Hauling, according to the report.
Bates was charged with 146 counts each of third-degree felony theft by deception and access device to used to obtain services. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman.