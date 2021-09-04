Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Nine local Korean War veterans received honorary medals on Thursday, Sept. 2, during a recognition ceremony at the Selinsgrove VFW, a community center for veterans. Congressman Fred Keller presented the Korean Ambassador of Peace medals.

The medal is an honor from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. In the past, it was only given to veterans who traveled back to South Korea to retrieve it, but recently the criteria expanded to include those who are unwilling or unable to travel back to Korea.

Six of the medals were awarded posthumously and presented to veterans’ surviving family members.

Medal recipients include:

Pasquale Deluca, Selinsgrove

Ernest Hollenbach, Sunbury

Donald Schrey, Selinsgrove

Harry Hummel, Northumberland

Eugene Leitner, Selinsgrove

William Hill, Selinsgrove

George Dubaskas, Selinsgrove

Thomas Forman, Selinsgrove

Kurvin Batdorf, Herndon

Following the ceremony, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

“For generations, the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans have secured the blessings of freedom and protected our way of life; we are forever in their debt. Millions of Americans served in the Korean War, many of whom came from right here in central and northeastern Pennsylvania," he wrote.

"While the conflict is sometimes referred to as the ‘Forgotten War,’ we must always remember the heroic efforts of these extraordinary individuals and honor the many sacrifices they made to keep us safe.”