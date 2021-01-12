Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. Today, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of 26 rail freight improvement projects across the state, including multiple local projects.

“Investing in our states rail system creates jobs and supports efficient freight travel,” said Gov. Wolf. “These investments help us build a world-class infrastructure system and support the business community.”

The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $31.3 million for the projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).

Following is a list of the approved rail freight projects in our local counties:

Bradford (and Wyoming) County:

Lehigh Railway, LLC — $506,100 to replace approximately 4,900 rail ties.

Clinton County:

South Avis Realty Inc. — $391,461 to replace ties and raise, line, and surface its industrial park tracks

Northumberland County:

Boyd Station — $2.6 million to expand its rail infrastructure and construct four new tracks and install unloading equipment

Union County:

Winfield Storage — $130,900 to rehabilitate approximately 400 feet of track and build an unloading pit and conveyor to transload the agricultural products from rail to truck

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines. For more information on PennDOT rail grant programs visit the Doing Business tab and click on Rail Freight and Ports.