Local Pennsylvania State Police barracks will hold child passenger safety seat checks the week of November 15. The events are in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “National Child Passenger Safety Week.”

PSP Milton will host a child safety seat check from 6 to 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 at the barracks at 50 Lawton Lane in Milton.

Participants are required to have their child safety seat already installed prior to the event so that a certified child passenger safety technician can check the seat for proper installation and use.

Appointments are encouraged due to COVID-19 safety protocols and can be made by calling Trooper Messner at (570) 524-2662. Masks will be required.

On Nov. 16, PSP Mansfield barracks will hold a child safety seat check from 3 to 7 p.m. at the barracks at 785 Lambs Creek Road in Mansfield.

Participants are asked to bring the child safety seat, vehicle manual, and child safety seat instructions. The check should take approximately 30 minutes per seat.

Anyone who needs directions or who cannot make the date and would like an appointment may call PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.