Williamsport, Pa. — A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert has been issued by the Lycoming Regional Police Department as they search for a Williamsport man.

Police are looking for Josh Kendall, who investigators claim was involved in a domestic dispute near Fry Avenue in Old Lycoming Township.

Kendall was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white shirt, according to a press release. Anyone who sees Kendall is asked to call 911.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.