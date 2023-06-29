2023-06-29 Josh Kendall mugshot - 1

Joshua Kendall, 36, of Williamsport 

 Photo provided by the Lycoming Regional Police Department

Williamsport, Pa. — A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert has been issued by the Lycoming Regional Police Department as they search for a Williamsport man.

Police are looking for Josh Kendall, who investigators claim was involved in a domestic dispute near Fry Avenue in Old Lycoming Township.

Kendall was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white shirt, according to a press release. Anyone who sees Kendall is asked to call 911.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!