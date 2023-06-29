Williamsport, Pa. — A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert has been issued by the Lycoming Regional Police Department as they search for a Williamsport man.
Police are looking for Josh Kendall, who investigators claim was involved in a domestic dispute near Fry Avenue in Old Lycoming Township.
Kendall was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white shirt, according to a press release. Anyone who sees Kendall is asked to call 911.
