Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania has been experiencing a shortage of police department officers in recent years, ultimately causing strain to resources. Now, Attorney General Josh Shapiro has reached out to state legislators with proposals to address the staff and resource strain in local police department policies across the Commonwealth.

"This problem is impacting cities and towns in every region of Pennsylvania," according to Shapiro, whom cited data from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC).

One third of MPOETC’s accredited law enforcement agencies report their departments alone have 1,229 officer vacancies. A survey of Pennsylvania’s 911 call centers show one in five positions are unfilled with at least 350 openings statewide.

"These vacancies are impacting every region in Pennsylvania," said Shapiro. "We must help the next generation of officers for local police departments to return to their intended size."

Since Shapiro's office first requested emergency assistance for law enforcement agencies last June, they report having "heard directly from local police chiefs and patrol officers about the costs of failing to act: applications have fallen, recruitment classes have shrunk, and vacancies have increased."

Every night, men and women are working overtime in stressful conditions to provide basic patrol services and respond when Pennsylvanians call 911.

Shapiro offered the following proposals to address the department vacancies:

∙ A $6,000 sign-up bonus for new officers and public safety personnel who join local forces in need. We need to jumpstart interest in public safety careers and a sign-up bonus will attract candidates and make clear we value police and public safety personnel. By helping departments fill vacancies with a state-funded sign up bonus we can reduce wasteful competition between departments, tackle today’s shortage, and ensure a pipeline of highly trained, experienced officers for departments of all sizes.

∙ $1,200 in hero pay for first responders and 911 operators to recognize and retain the honorable police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel we have today.

∙ Expand and guarantee Act 89 funding to cover the cost of training cadets. Currently, Act 89 only covers a portion of the cost local police departments incur to send cadets to a municipal police academy to receive their Act 120 training.

The funding has an annual cap, so MPOETC may not be able to maintain their current levels of support if police chiefs successfully recruit the number of cadets needed statewide. Guaranteeing state support and covering a greater portion of these costs will help police departments recruit officers. The state should explore similar programs for other public safety professions.

∙ Create new scholarships up to $8,500 for Act 120 training to expand and diversify recruitment efforts. Tuition at municipal police academies can be a barrier for people who cannot afford to start a public safety career. Establishing law enforcement scholarships could attract more people to the profession and create a more diverse pool of applicants for departments to recruit from.

∙ Expand outreach and recruitment efforts to attract the next generation of first responders, from police officers to social workers. Strained departments often cannot take officers off patrol duty to attend a career workshop or job fair. The Commonwealth should establish a grant program to fund recruitment and outreach efforts to introduce young adults to public safety careers.