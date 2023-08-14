Viera, Fl. — A local baseball player batted .500, stole seven bases, and hit in four runs in during a week-long tournament in Florida.
Playing for the 9u Northeast Region, Jase Spangler helped it finish fifth out of 15 teams at the 2023 USSSA All-American Games. Spangler also pitched two innings giving up a hit, walking one, and striking out two.
“My favorite part of the week was playing with new kids and making friends,” Spangler said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.