2023-08-11 Jase Spangler named all-American - 1

Jase Spanger, 9, of Montoursville earned all-American status during a week-long baseball tournament at the end of July. 

 Photo provided

Viera, Fl. — A local baseball player batted .500, stole seven bases, and hit in four runs in during a week-long tournament in Florida.

Playing for the 9u Northeast Region, Jase Spangler helped it finish fifth out of 15 teams at the 2023 USSSA All-American Games. Spangler also pitched two innings giving up a hit, walking one, and striking out two.

“My favorite part of the week was playing with new kids and making friends,” Spangler said.

