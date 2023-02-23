Lock Haven, Pa. — A convicted murderer's appeal for a new trial was denied by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, upholding a 20–40-year sentence for stabbing his sister-in-law to death.

Timothy Alva Neff, 60, of Mill Hall claimed his attorney was ineffective with advice when he entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder of the third degree in 2020, according to a release from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

Less than a year after he entered a guilty plea, Neff filed a post-conviction petition with the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas to have his sentence vacated, claiming he was innocent.

“Neff would testify at a hearing that he had stabbed [victim] in self-defense,” Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

President Judge Craig Miller, who sentenced Neff to 20-40 years of incarceration, denied Neff’s petition, Strouse said.

During the ruling Wednesday, the Superior Court called the claims of self-defense “completely without merit” as the appeal request was denied. Pointing out Neff’s story has changed over the years, the Superior Court claimed, “even if Neff’s version of events, if they were to be believed, didn’t create any need to use deadly force in his defense” during the hearing in Harrisburg.

“The Court also pointed to the fact that Neff’s trial counsel had gone so far as to hire an expert forensic pathologist to assist in his defense, but that his own expert found no evidence to support Neff’s self-defense claim,” Strouse said.

Neff was apprehended in Clinton County on May 13, 2019. He was taken into custody without incident and was arraigned in front of District Magistrate John W. Maggs in Mill Hall, who denied bail and remanded Neff to Clinton County Prison.

According to police, Neff got into a verbal argument with the victim at a residence near the 2000 block of Long Run Road in Mill Hall on the afternoon of May 10, 2019. The argument escalated and became physical. During the altercation, Neff stabbed his sister-in-law in the back with a knife. A 69-year-old man who was present was injured while attempting to stop the altercation, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

Neff then fled the scene in his vehicle. Police had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder, criminal homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault. Reports indicate he was caught in Lock Haven after a four-day manhunt by authorities.

Neff pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2005 and was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 18, 2006, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to DUI in 2005 and again in 2006.

