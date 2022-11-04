Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly elbowed a hospital security guard and refused to leave after being discharged.

Thomas Daniel Ertel, 34, of Williamsport was asked several times to leave the area. When he continued to refuse, hospital security was called.

Ertel argued with staff and resisted their efforts to remove him from the hospital. At one point Ertel elbowed a guard in the lip as they attempted to subdue him.

Guards took Ertel to the ground and attempted to place him into handcuffs. Ertel allegedly flapped his arms around in an effort to resist.

It took several officers to place Ertel in custody, who was then transported to a satellite office and eventually released from custody.

Ertel was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Ertel is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Dec. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

