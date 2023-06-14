Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly took items from a local hardware store without paying.
Employees watched a surveillance video of Jerry Lee Nicholas hiding a drill and wrench on himself before leaving Barr’s Hardware on West Fourth Street, police said. The 46-year-old Williamsport resident then left the store just before 3 p.m. on April 17 without paying, according to the complaint.
Related reading: Repeat offender allegedly caught stealing from store
Officer Zachary Geary of the Williamsport Police Department said the items were valued at approximately $285. A receipt was provided to investigators.
Related reading: Package thief caught stealing parcels off porches again
Nicholas was charged with second-degree misdemeanor retail theft. No bail was listed for him.
Related reading: Williamsport Police: One person in custody after threatening trash collector with a knife
Nicholas is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on June 15 for a preliminary hearing.
Court records show Nicholas was charged in nine previous cases this year.