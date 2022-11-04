Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife.

Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive.

At some point in the night, Kling started to argue with his wife and threatened her with a gun, police said. He loaded live rounds into his Ruger .357 while his wife ran and hid behind a staircase wall, charges say.

Kling allegedly yelled, “I’m going to kill you,” as he fired a shot that hit just feet from where his wife was hiding.

Kling left the home after his wife was able to reach her phone and call 911, police said. Two children were asleep in an upstairs bedroom during the incident.

State Police confronted Kling approximately two hours later at his home. Kling was tased by police after failing to consent with commands, according to court papers.

Kling was charged with first-degree felony criminal attempt-criminal homicide; aggravated assault; simple assault; recklessly endangering another person; terroristic threats; harassment; resisting arrest; and recklessly endangering another person.

Bail was initially denied for Kling during an Oct. 26 preliminary arraignment. It was then modified to $100,000 monetary during an Oct. 31 preliminary hearing.

Kling is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Nov. 21 at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Docket sheet

