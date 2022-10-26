Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man armed with a knife walked into woman's home and forced her to undress as he demanded sex, police say.

Gary David Coco, 43, of Bloomsburg allegedly entered through a partially-opened front door while the woman was cleaning her home Tuesday around 8 p.m. Coco held a 13-inch knife to the accuser’s neck and made her remove all her clothing, police said.

Coco forced the woman to her knees and groped her, according to the release. Coco told the accuser he wanted to have sex with her and she wouldn't be harmed if she did what he wanted, police said.

The woman convinced Coco to place the weapon outside, according to the release. She held the front door for Coco and, noticing he seemed lethargic, used that opportunity to run to a neighbor's home for help.

The assailant could allegedly be seen fleeing the area near the 400 block of East Street. The accuser recognized Coco from an interaction with him at her job, police said.

Coco was taken into custody when police located him near the 300 block of Lightstreet Road. Police discovered Coco, who is a registered sex offender, had a felony warrant for failing to comply with Megan’s Law requirements.

Court records show Coco was deemed a sexually violent predator. He was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in 1997 and again in 2010. The second conviction was for assault of a minor, according to the Megan's Law website.

Coco was charged with first-degree felony attempted rape, burglary, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, indecent assault, and simple assault.

Coco is being held at the Columbia County Prison on $250,000 monetary bail as he awaits a Nov. 2 preliminary hearing on both sets of charges.

Docket sheet

