Scranton, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man was indicted in Federal Court Wednesday for threats made against the President.

Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, of Berwick, faces charges of threatening the President of the United States, interstate communications with a threat, and influencing a federal official by threat.

The indictment alleges that on Oct. 11, United States Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office received a letter from Vargo at the Rayburn House Office Building, Washington DC, containing threats to kill Representative Thompson, his family, President Joseph Biden, and U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani alluding to “Anthrax,” and containing what appeared to be a white powder, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The letter specifically referenced Congressman Thompson’s role with the January 6 Select Committee and states “Im going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering. There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death.” The letter goes on to state, “You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you’ve done to US.”

Investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police Hazardous Material Response Team determined that a white powder accompanying the threats did not pose an immediate public safety hazard. It was determined through the investigation that the threatening letter and substance was sent by Vargo from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police, Protective Service Bureau and the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.

Representative Thompson is serving his fifteenth term as the Congressman representing the second Congressional District in Mississippi. Representative Thompson is the Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

