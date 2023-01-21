South Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man is facing assault charges after he allegedly struck a man in the head with a baseball bat.

Police said Troy Edgar Bower was angry following an argument with another man on Oct. 26 in the 400 block of Curtin Street, police said. After a cooling-off period in which Bower and the victim separated, he returned and struck the man with a baseball bat, according to an affidavit.

South Williamsport Police learned the victim was hospitalized with injuries and couldn’t immediately report the incident.

The man suffered a contusion and laceration on his head, fracture of the frontal sinus, multiple facial fractures, a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, and a traumatic brain injury, according to a report from Officer Daniel Boyd.

During the interview with police, the accuser said he hit Bower in the face out of fear during the argument.

Bower and his attorney later spoke with police about the incident, according to Boyd.

Bower admitted to police he struck the victim in the face with a baseball bat. Bower claimed the accuser carried knives and he feared for his life, Boyd said.

Bower was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and harassment. Court records show Bower posted $40,000 unsecured bail on Jan. 11 and was released from custody.

Bower will meet with Judge Gary Whiteman on Feb. 6 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

