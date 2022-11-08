Sullivan County, Pa. — A man allegedly held a loaded gun under his chin while threatening to end his life and take family members with him.

Police discovered Vincent Mika Hofstetter with the weapon near the 9000 block of SR 154 in Fox Township on Oct. 26. They spoke with the 31-year-old Hofstetter, who also admitted to punching his wife while wearing a spiked bracelet.

The accuser’s father arrived at the home at some point and tried to stop Hofstetter, police said. Hofstetter allegedly struck his father in-law, according to the report.

Trooper Lloyd Demo spoke with Hofstetter’s wife as she was being treated in an ambulance. She said Hofstetter flipped a riding lawnmower and pushed her several times in the front yard.

He jumped on the accuser and attempted to pin her to the ground, police said. The woman punched Hofstetter, who then hit her with the bracelet.

“I observed recent physical injury upon [accuser] forehead consisting of a laceration where blood was coming from the wound,” Deno said.

Hofstetter was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment after being taken into custody. Hofstetter posted $25,000 monetary bail and was released on Oct. 31.

Hofstetter is scheduled to appear before Judge Jennifer Vandine on Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

