Montoursville, Pa. — A man in Montoursville allegedly followed two minors, grabbing one on the butt before approaching a third and trying to fight them.

Anthony Jacob Kancevicius, 20, of South Mountain followed the two minors just after 3 p.m. near the 100 block of Willow Street on Feb. 8, according to Montoursville Police. After grabbing a 12-year-old child’s buttocks, Kancevicius ran north on Willow Street, approaching a third child and asking them to fight, police said.

“Kancevicius then continued north on Willow Street and is observed on video,” said Officer Marc Storms, who watched Kancevicius return to an address in the 1000 block of Elm Street on the video.

Kancevicius is being held on $25,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison on charges of first-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly contact, according to court records.

Kancevicius is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

