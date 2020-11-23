East Buffalo Township, Pa. – A local man was fined one dollar for burning multiple flags in Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township in March.

The flags, which included Trump campaign and Nazi/Confederate flags, were burned as part of political demonstrations by Gene Stilp. Local officers in both instances issued Stilp citations for violation of an "Open Burning Ordinance."

At the summary trials for these citations, Stilp's attorneys asserted that the ordinances were "unconstitutional restraints on their client’s rights to free speech and free expression." They also argued the ordinances were not communicated to the publicly properly, implying Stilp could not have know about them.

Gene Stilp is well-known for his political activism, which often involves burning symbolic flags in front of courthouses and city halls across Pennsylvania. Stilp was arrested for a flag burning demonstration in front of the Williamsport courthouse in July.

Stilp has burned similar "combination trump flags" in over twenty-four municipalities.

After hearing the case, Magisterial District Judge Rowe of Union County ruled Stilp would be required to pay one dollar ($1), plus court costs, for his actions.

"Because the violation was minimal and was performed safely thanks to Mr. Stilp's training as a certified firefighter, Mr. Stilp is ordered to pay a fine of $1, plus court costs," Judge Rowe stated in his ruling. Judge Rowe ruled Stilp had been made aware his actions could violate the local ordinances.

The judge also declined to rule on the issue of free speech citing the limited jurisdiction of magisterial district courts.

Stilp said he plans to appeal the court's decision, even though the fine is only $1.

"The district justice said he could not rule on First Amendment issues presented when a Trump campaign flag is burned at a protest," said Stilp. "The First Amendment must be followed and it does not matter that the fine was only one dollar, the case will be reheard at the Common Pleas level during a new hearing in the future. It was obvious that the district justice punted."

Currently, Stilp is involved in activism calling for the U.S Attorney's office to conduct a federal grand jury to charge Trump with criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter in the deaths of hundreds of thousand of COVID-19 victims.