GoldenStripCrash_Nov_2021.jpg

The driver did not survive injuries he sustained in a car crash on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Twp. the night of Thursday, Nov. 18.

 Aaron James / NCPA

Williamsport, Pa. -- Traffic was congested on Thursday night on East Third Street in Loyalsock Twp. when a man hit the rear end of a Toyota Highlander.

Ronald D. Wagner, 52, of Loyalsock Twp. was driving a 2015 Volkswage Jetta when he struck the Highlander which was stopped, waiting to make a left-hand turn into the Giant parking lot. 

GoldenStripCrash2_Nov_2021.jpg

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Wagner's Jetta spun into the opposite lane and came to rest.

After the impact, Wagner's vehicle came to rest approximately 15 feet east of the initial point of impact with the Highlander, driven by Tracey Harvey, 55, of Williamsport. Harvey was reported to have been wearing a seatbelt.

According to a news release from Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Mr. Wagner was unrestrained and found to be in cardiac arrest due to multiple blunt force trauma at the time of impact. Resuscitative efforts were continued while in route to the emergency room without success. Wagner was pronounced dead at 5:06 PM, the coroner wrote.

PA State Police, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Loyalsock Twp. Vol. Fire Company assisted at the scene.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.