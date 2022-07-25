South Williamsport, Pa. — Investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot revealed that some of the protesters who were present, and even inside the Capitol buliding that day, had ties to Lycoming County.

One of those people was Mark R. Aungst, 47, of South Williamsport. Lycoming County coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. confirmed that Aungst died July 20 by suicide.

Aungst pleaded guilty in June to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge is a misdemeanor. Aungst was facing up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Aungst and co-defendant, Tammy A. Bronsburg (a.k.a. Tammy Butry), 49, of Williamsport were both arrested and charged on February 4, 2021. The full list of charges included entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Bronsburg and Aungst were part of a bus trip for about 50 people organized "via Facebook to go to President Trump's 'Stop the Steal' rally in Washington D.C.," according to the criminal affidavit sworn by Special Agent Agent Josh Miller of the FBI.

"While inside the U.S. Capitol Building, the Defendants took photos and videos on their cell phones documenting their time inside as they walked through the Capitol and into Senate room," the affidavit said.

Aungst was to be sentenced September 27.

He leaves behind a mother, daughter, and three siblings, according to his published obituary. He worked as a gas field well service technician.

According to Law & Crime, Aungst is believed to be the third suicide among January 6 defendants.

Days after the Capitol seige, Christopher Stanton Georgia of Florida is reported to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 53. Matthew Perna, also of Pennsylvania, died by an apparent suicide in February just weeks before his sentencing on felony obstruction and other charges. He was 37.

