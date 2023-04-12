Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was allegedly strangled and beaten by her boyfriend before escaping and calling police.

On Apr. 6 just after 1:30 a.m., an accuser identified Terrell Eugene Sanders, 31, of Williamsport, as the person responsible for her injuries, investigators said. Sanders allegedly strangled and punched the woman several times.

Sanders initially put his hands around the woman’s neck, applying enough pressure to cut off breathing, according to the affidavit. As she attempted to break free, Sanders allegedly punched her and grabbed her by the neck again, Agent Addison Gingrich wrote.

At one point, as the victim attempted to get away, Sanders pulled her back into the home near the 500 block of Lycoming Street. He continued to strike and strangle the accuser until she escaped to call authorities, according to the affidavit.

“I saw visible bruising on [accuser's] right temple as well as her lips, which were heavily swollen and bloody,” Gingrich said.

Sanders is being charged with three counts of second-degree felony strangulation, two counts of simple assault, and false imprisonment. Following an arraignment with Judge Christian Frey, Sanders was released on $15,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 18.

Docket sheet

