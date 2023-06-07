Hughesville, Pa. — A woman was strangled by a man who then threatened to take her life as they argued, police said.

Michael McGovern, 42, of Hughesville is facing several charges for allegedly attacking a woman in a home near the 200 block of S. Main Street in Hughesville, according to a complaint.

Officers with the Hughesville Borough Police Department were called to the area just after 6:30 p.m. on May 25. As they approached, McGovern walked away from a crying woman and went inside the home, according to Officer Ryan Travelpiece.

The woman accused McGovern of strangling her during a “heated” argument, Travelpiece said. Red marks were seen on her neck along, with a bleeding cut on her chin, according to the complaint.

McGovern allegedly jumped on top of the accuser during the argument. He strangled her, called her names, and threatened to kill her as they argued, Travelpiece said.

McGovern acted surprised police were at the home, according to Travelpiece’s report. He claimed the argument wasn’t physical and started over a dog.

McGovern was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He waived a preliminary hearing with Judge William Solomon earlier in the month.

McGovern is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $45,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

