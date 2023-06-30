Williamsport, Pa. — A man with a knife in his pocket approached a person and demanded he give them rent money, police said.

Edward James Nicholas was allegedly upset on June 20 when he approached the accuser near the 1400 block of High Street. Accompanied by two other men, Nicholas demanded $625 from the victim, according to the complaint.

Fearing for his life, the witness went into the Conoco Gas Station with the group, police said. He withdrew $200 from an ATM and then another $100 after Nicholas became upset, they added.

Surveillance video of all four men entering the store between 5-6 p.m. and using the ATM was provided to investigators, Officer Tanner Troutman said.

Nicholas was allegedly angry over the accuser moving into an apartment near the 600 block of Rose Street, according to Troutman. Nicholas demanded the victim pay approximately $625 in rent.

Nicholas was charged with first-degree felony kidnapping for ransom, robbery, and simple assault. He is being held on $85,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Nicholas was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility in May.

A preliminary hearing for both cases is scheduled for July 11 with Judge Christian Frey.

Docket sheet 1

Docket sheet 2

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.