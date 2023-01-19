Terroristic threats graphic _ 2020
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man allegedly told a group of students he was going to shoot their school up as they spoke during a conference call.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses from Loyalsock High School on Jan. 4, who all identified 18-year-old Dejuan Angel Rivera, of Williamsport, as the person allegedly responsible for making the threats. 

Rivera said he was going to “boom the sh*t out of you” and “I’ll shoot your f*cking school up” during a call on the afternoon of Dec. 16, police said. During the call, he also requested the students tell him their addresses so he could "light up your whole f*cking block," according to the affidavit.

Trooper Peter Dunchick, who heard a recording of the incident, interviewed students at the high school after it was reported to PSP Montoursville.

Witnesses said they have seen Rivera with a firearm in the past, and they believed the threat to be credible. All told Dunchik that Rivera was not a student at Loyalsock.

Rivera was charged with three counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, according to court records.

He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $15,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman is scheduled for Jan. 23.

