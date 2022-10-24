Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to grab a taser off the belt of a Williamsport Police Officer.

Police responded to a domestic call near the 1000 block of High Street when a neighbor reported screaming on the night of Oct. 19.

Officers met with Maurice Jules Thomas, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Thomas told police, “I didn’t do anything wrong” and “I’m not under arrest,” when they spoke, police said.

Officer Michael Corter ordered Thomas to put his hands behind his back as they stood inside the home. Corter tased Thomas when he refused the order, police said.

Three officers forced Thomas into handcuffs and took him out of the house, according to the affidavit. Thomas allegedly grabbed Corter’s taser as the officers attempted to take him to a cruiser parked out front.

Thomas was not able to pull the taser away from Corter’s holster, police said.

Thomas was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, disarming law enforcement, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and defiant trespassing. Judge Christian Frey set bail at $75,000 monetary during a preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet

